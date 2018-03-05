Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe admits he had doubts about the way he was performing in the job prior to the surprise 6-3 Challenge Cup final win over runaway Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils.

Keefe is in his first season as Giants coach and his promotion to the job was a surprise for some last summer.

"You always doubt yourself going into certain scenarios. I am new and I've made a lot of mistakes," Keefe told BBC Sport NI after the Giants ended a four-year trophy drought.