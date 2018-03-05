BBC Sport - Challenge Cup success 'huge' says Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe admits he had doubts about the way he was performing in the job prior to the surprise 6-3 Challenge Cup final win over runaway Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils.
Keefe is in his first season as Giants coach and his promotion to the job was a surprise for some last summer.
"You always doubt yourself going into certain scenarios. I am new and I've made a lot of mistakes," Keefe told BBC Sport NI after the Giants ended a four-year trophy drought.
