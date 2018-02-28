Belfast Giants are facing one of the toughest weekends of their season as they try to reclaim the Challenge Cup.

It is nine years since the Giants won the trophy for the first, and only time, and they must travel to face holders Cardiff Devils in Sunday's final - less than 24 hours after playing Milton Keynes Lightning in the Elite League.

"This city deserves a trophy and this team deserves a trophy," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.