Elite League: Belfast Giants 2-1 Sheffield Steelers

Steve Saviano celebrates his goal as the Giants edged Sheffield in a tight league tussle

Steve Saviano netted a third-period winner as Belfast Giants defeated Sheffield Steelers in Saturday night's Elite League game at the SSE Arena.

Blair Riley opened the scoring in the second minute to put the Giants in front but Matt Marquardt levelled early in the middle period.

A low-scoring encounter was decided by Saviano as he fired in with seven minutes remaining.

The Giants travel to face leaders Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

Belfast's slim title hopes ended with home defeats by Edinburgh Capitals and Milton Keynes Lightning last weekend.

The Giants can look forward to the play-offs and a Challenge Cup final against the Devils on 4 March in Wales.