Elite League: Manchester Storm 3-1 Cardiff Devils
- From the section Ice hockey
Manchester Storm moved to second in the Elite League table with a win over leaders Cardiff Devils at the Manchester Ice Arena.
Matt Stanisz opened the scoring in the first period before Dane Byers' effort in the second session left Devils with a mountain to climb.
Ciaran Long made the result safe by firing Storm into a 3-0 lead in the final period.
Patrick Asselin did get Devils on the scoresheet with a late consolation.