BBC Sport - Belfast Giants' slim Elite League title hopes extinguished by weekend defeats

Giants title hopes over after weekend defeats

Belfast Giants' fading Elite League title hopes suffer mortal blows as they are beaten at home on successive nights by Edinburgh Capitals and Milton Keynes Lightning.

Two Igor Valeyev goals helped league strugglers Capitals win 4-2 on Saturday night while the Giants led twice before going down 5-4 to Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Giants, who have 10 games remaining, now trail Cardiff by 11 points while the Devils also have a game in hand on Belfast.

Top videos

Video

Giants title hopes over after weekend defeats

Video

'Absolutely extraordinary' dead heat in two-man bobsleigh

Video

GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait

Video

Inspired team talk spurs GB to 'huge' win over Denmark

Video

GB women narrowly defeat Switzerland in tense match

Video

'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup action

Video

Gasser shines as Fuller fails in big air qualification

Video

Canadian duo set new world best score

Video

Ten red cards and eight yellows in Brazilian match

Video

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired