Elite League: Belfast Giants 2-4 Edinburgh Capitals

Edinburgh's Mike Cazzola closes in on John Kurtz during the Elite League game against the Giants

Belfast Giants have missed the chance to narrow the gap on leaders Cardiff Devils after losing to Edinburgh Capitals at the SSE Arena.

Igor Valeyev put the visitors in front and he added a second Edinburgh goal after Sebastien Sylvestre's equaliser.

Dustin Johner made it 2-2 before third-period strikes from Ainars Podzins and Dillon Lawrence won it for Edinburgh.

Cardiff were hammered 7-2 by Nottingham on Saturday night to leave Belfast still nine points off top spot.

The Devils also have a game in hand and this was a game Belfast needed to win to put pressure on the pacesetters.

Belfast are back in action at the SSE Arena on Sunday with an Elite League encounter against Milton Keynes Lightning.