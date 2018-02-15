BBC Sport - Corey Neilson: Panthers coach proud of what he has achieved in Nottingham

Neilson proud of what he has achieved with Panthers

Nottingham Panthers coach Corey Neilson says he is proud of what he has achieved in 12 years with the Elite League club.

Neilson and the club agreed on Monday to part company at the end of the season.

