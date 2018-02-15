BBC Sport - Brendan Connolly's hat-trick helps Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars

Connolly hat-trick helps Giants beat Dundee

Brendan Connolly hits a hat-trick as Belfast Giants earn a 6-4 Elite League victory over Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.

The Giants were hoping for a slip-up from Cardiff to keep their slim title hopes alive but the Welsh side secured a 5-2 win over Guildford Flames on Wednesday night.

