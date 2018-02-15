BBC Sport - Brendan Connolly's hat-trick helps Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars
Connolly hat-trick helps Giants beat Dundee
- From the section Ice hockey
Brendan Connolly hits a hat-trick as Belfast Giants earn a 6-4 Elite League victory over Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.
The Giants were hoping for a slip-up from Cardiff to keep their slim title hopes alive but the Welsh side secured a 5-2 win over Guildford Flames on Wednesday night.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired