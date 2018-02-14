Elite League: Belfast Giants 6-4 Dundee Stars

Brendan Connolly celebrates scoring against Dundee in Wednesday night's league win

Brendan Connolly's hat-trick helped Belfast Giants to an Elite League victory over Dundee Stars.

Adam Harding netted the opener for Dundee and Donnelly struck twice before Jimmy Jensen levelled at the SSE Arena.

Darcy Murphy made it 3-2 to the Giants but Anthony Mastrodicasa hit back for Dundee before Blair Riley edged the hosts in front.

Murphy and Donnelly goals followed Jensen's equaliser as Belfast stayed nine points behind leaders Cardiff.

Harding scored the only goal of the first period with five more coming in the middle period.

It was 4-4 before Murphy added his second goal on 57:39 and Connolly completed his treble with just 28 seconds left.

The Giants were hoping for a slip-up from Cardiff to keep their slim title hopes alive but the Welsh side secured a 5-2 win over Guildford Flames on Wednesday night.