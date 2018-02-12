Scottish ice hockey: Braehead Clan do double over Dundee Stars

Brendan Brooks scored twice as Clan secured a big away win at Dundee Stars on Sunday

Braehead Clan head coach John Tripp insists Dundee Stars still have an advantage in the race for the play-offs, despite beating them twice this weekend.

The Glasgow side opened up a five-point lead over the Stars, just below them in the table, to give themselves a huge boost in trying to hold on to a top eight place.

And the Clan coach stressed the importance of winning this weekend's double header over the Stars as they look ahead to three games this week.

"We may be five points clear, but they still have three games in hand," Tripp said. "Dundee have to win them of course, but they still have an advantage.

"For us, it was important to win these games and we've got three games in three days coming up next week which will be tough.

"On Sunday, we let the game get a little into their control in the third period and let them back into it, but the bottom line is we found a way to win and that's what's important for us."

Dundee had been on a run of nine wins in 11 before the weekend and went to Braehead on Saturday looking for a first win of the season at the home of the Clan.

They had to try and do it with the home crowd buoyed by the return of former captain, Matt Keith, who was inducted on to the club's Wall of Fame prior to face off.

Although Gabriel Levesque put the visitors in front, Landon Oslanski levelled as the teams went in level after the first period.

Strikes from Brendan Brooks and Jacob Doty secured the first win of the weekend to delight of the home fans and Keith, who enjoyed being among the Purple Army again.

Braehead Clan coach John Tripp is wary of the games in hand the Dundee Stars have to play

Tripp's side followed it up on Sunday when both sides headed to Dundee, but found themselves behind as Brian Hart struck first.

Adam Brace and Brooks turned the scoreline around by the end of the second and kept it going in the third as Matt Haywood and a second from Brooks made it 4-1.

Stars closed the gap through Cody Carlson and Hart, who picked up his second, but Braehead held to complete the second of two important victories.

Fife Flyers had three games in three nights as they looked to get themselves back among the chasing pack in the title race.

They started with a trip to Belfast Giants on Saturday, but went down 6-4 although they did have their hosts a little worried with a second period comeback.

Belfast went four up without reply through two from David Rutherford and one each from Jonathan Ferland and Steve Saviano.

Flyers clawed their way back through an Evan Bloodoff double and one from Charlie Mosey, but Saviano's second edged the Giants in front again.

Ricards Birzins got them to within one again, but Ferland scored on the empty net as Belfast took two home points in the end.

Coventry Blaze's Ryan Dingle (left) was back at former club Fife Flyers and helped his current team win 3-2

The Flyers returned home on Saturday to meet Coventry Blaze and were beaten again on home ice as the Blaze ended a terrible run of seven losses.

Two from Ben Lake put Coventry in front before Danick Gauthier pulled one back, but Brett Robinson netted to secure victory for the visitors.

Chase Schaber got another to reduce the gap to one, but couldn't capitalise on it as Blaze left Kirkcaldy with the points.

From there, it was on to Edinburgh Capitals for Flyers and they left Murrayfield with the points as they shutout their Forth rivals.

Shayne Stockton and two from Liam Heelis made the difference as Fife got two points to show for the weekend to continue the Caps' miserable season.

WEEKEND RESULTS (all league games unless stated)

Friday

Belfast Giants 6-4 Fife Flyers

Saturday

Braehead Clan 3-1 Dundee Stars

Fife Flyers 2-3 Coventry Blaze

Sunday

Dundee Stars 3-4 Braehead Clan

Edinburgh Capitals 0-3 Fife Flyers