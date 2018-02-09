Elite League: Belfast Giants 6-4 Fife Flyers

Steve Saviano celebrates scoring Belfast Giants fifth goal against Fife Flyers

Belfast Giants survived a stunning second period fight back to claim a thrilling 6-4 win over Fife Flyers.

The victory helps the Giants to move to within five points of Cardiff Devils and keep pressure on the Elite League leaders, who have two games in hand.

The home side raced into a 4-0 lead in the second period only for Fife to twice close the gap to within a goal.

The result was only secured with an empty netter from Jonathan Ferland with 48 seconds remaining.

Two goals by David Rutherford in the first period appeared to put the Giants in control at the SSE Arena.

Following their Challenge Cup semi-final triumph on Wednesday, the home side skated further clear in the second period when Ferland and Steve Saviano both netted.

However Fife scored three goals in the remaining six minutes of the second period to cause tension around the arena and spark the game back into life heading into the final twenty minutes.

Giants forward Brendan Connolly in action against the Fife Flyers

Evan Bloodoff scored twice, sandwiched around an effort from Charlie Mosey, with Giants net minder Jackson Whistle wishing he could have done better for at least two of those goals.

Saviano got his second goal at 44:39 when his persistence to nudge the puck home after a mistake from Flyers goalie Andy Iles looked to have eased the nerves of the home fans.

But the Flyers came back again with a 5-on-3 powerplay marker from Ricards Birzins.

The visitors pulled goalkeeper Andy Iles in the closing minute as they pushed for an equaliser and the Giants took advantage as Ferland made the points safe.

Despite the win, Adam Keeffe's side will hope to improve when they face the Manchester Storm on Sunday (face-off 4pm).