Belfast Giants beat Nottingham Panthers 7-6 in the semi-final second leg to seal a Challenge Cup final place.
The Giants won the two legged semi-final 12-7 on aggregate.
Belfast now face the Cardiff Devils on Sunday March 4 in Ice Arena Wales.
