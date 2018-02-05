BBC Sport - Adam Keefe says Giants still in title hunt after sharing weekend spoils with leader Devils

Keefe says Giants still in title hunt after mixed weekend

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his team's Elite League hopes remain alive after they followed Friday's over-time win against leaders Cardiff with an over-time defeat by the Devils.

"It could have been a lot worse. We could have lost ground on Cardiff," said Keefe.

