BBC Sport - Adam Keefe says Giants still in title hunt after sharing weekend spoils with leader Devils
Keefe says Giants still in title hunt after mixed weekend
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his team's Elite League hopes remain alive after they followed Friday's over-time win against leaders Cardiff with an over-time defeat by the Devils.
"It could have been a lot worse. We could have lost ground on Cardiff," said Keefe.
