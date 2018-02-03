BBC Sport - Coach Keefe unhappy as Giants 'winner' is ruled out
Coach Keefe unhappy as Giants 'winner' is ruled out
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is unhappy about his team having a goal disallowed in the Elite League game against leaders Cardiff Devils.
With just 1.6 seconds left in overtime a shot by Spiro Goulakos's shot went in off the crossbar - only to be ruled out.
The Giants won the penalty shootout 4-3.
