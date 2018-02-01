BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Nottingham Panthers 1-5 Belfast Giants

Giants hold big semi-final lead over Panthers

Belfast Giants hold a 5-1 advantage over Nottingham Panthers after the first leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final.

The second game takes place at the SSE Arena on Wednesday, 7 February with the winners playing Sheffield Steelers or Cardiff Devils in the final.

