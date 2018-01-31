BBC Sport - Watch: Ice hockey player banned for punching fan
Watch: Player banned for punching fan
Milton Keynes Lightning's Matt Nickerson has been banned for 20 games for abusing an official and punching a fan during a match against Guildford Flames on Sunday.
