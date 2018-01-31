Milton Keynes' Matt Nickerson banned for 20 games for punching fan and abusing an official

Media playback is not supported on this device Ice hockey player banned for punching fan

An ice hockey player has been banned for 20 matches after he punched a fan and abused an official.

According to a statement from the Elite League, Milton Keynes Lightning's Matt Nickerson "delivered a forceful backhand punch directly to the head of an unsuspecting fan" on Sunday following a game against Guildford Flames.

The American defenceman, 33, also abused an official and was handed a six-game ban for that, on top of the 14 games he was given for the punch.

The match, which saw Flames run out 3-2 winners, was already over when the incident occurred in front of the net.

The Elite League's Department of Player Safety (DOPS) said: "Nickerson left the players' bench for the purpose of engaging in a physical altercation with an opposing player.

"He physically broke free of the linesman to try to engage an opposing player on multiple occasions.

"While leaving the playing surface, Nickerson took his stick and moved it from his right hand to his left hand. It is an indication that there is premeditated thought on Nickerson's part to do something physical."