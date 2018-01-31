Cardiff Devils face crucial Challenge Cup and Elite League tests in quick succession

Cardiff Devils player Mark Louis celebrates during the 2017 Challenge Cup final against Sheffield Steelers

Cardiff Devils play Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday night in the first of four matches in eight days that could have a huge bearing on their season.

The Challenge Cup semi-final first leg trip to Sheffield is followed by two away games in the Elite League at Belfast Giants on 2 and 3 February.

Leaders Devils are seven points ahead of Giants and will hope to defend that before the cup return on 7 February.

"It's a lot of hockey to play," Devils managing director Todd Kelman admitted.

"We are excited about it, it's a big challenge. Belfast and Sheffield are going for the same thing, so everyone has a lot of games,"

Last season's Challenge Cup final was hosted in Cardiff, with the Devils taking the first of three trophies by beating Steelers 3-2.

The 2017/18 Challenge Cup final on Sunday, 4 March will again be at Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff and Devils are desperate not to miss out in their own home.

Cup of plenty

"You want to get through to the final as it's in Cardiff. We hosted it last year and won it on home ice," Kelman said.

"We won it three years ago as well in Sheffield. We've actually been in the final for three years in a row, so it's kind of our competition we do well in."

Although Wednesday's trip to Sheffield is foremost in Devils minds, the two league games in Northern Ireland are also looming large.

"We are focusing on [Sheffield] more than the weekend right now. It's all going to shift really quickly on Thursday to start preparing for the two games in Belfast. It's a huge weekend for both teams," Kelman added.

"Both teams have the intention of a big four-point weekend, which is huge for either club. That's what we are going there for and that's what we hope to come back with."