BBC Sport - Great Britain assistant coach position a 'huge honour' - Adam Keefe

GB position a 'huge honour' - Keefe

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is delighted to be appointed as Pete Russell's assistant with the Great Britain team.

The Canadian, who replaces Tommy Watkins as assistant coach, looks ahead to this year's World Championship in Hungary.

Belfast lie second in the Elite League standings and are through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

GB position a 'huge honour' - Keefe

Video

Can you somersault into your shorts like Nile Wilson?

Video

'There are trainers who do not use females'

Video

How does it feel for Beckham to have an MLS team in Miami?

Video

U19 highlights: Banton's century helps England beat NZ

  • From the section Cricket
Video

De Bruyne's cheeky free-kick gives Man City lead

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Cahill scores for Millwall in 2004 FA Cup semi-final

Video

LeBron 'throws that hammer down' in NBA best plays

Video

VAR needs to change for the fans - Savage

Video

Parris hits two for Man City & other great WSL goals

Video

Are the good times coming back to Notts County?

Video

I'm not a sexist - England women coach Neville

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired