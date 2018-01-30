BBC Sport - Great Britain assistant coach position a 'huge honour' - Adam Keefe
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is delighted to be appointed as Pete Russell's assistant with the Great Britain team.
The Canadian, who replaces Tommy Watkins as assistant coach, looks ahead to this year's World Championship in Hungary.
Belfast lie second in the Elite League standings and are through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
