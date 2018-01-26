BBC Sport - Elite League: Belfast Giants must maintain momentum - Keefe

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe wants his title-chasing team to build on their good form when go up against Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on the road this weekend.

The Giants, who are just a point behind leaders Cardiff Devils, take on the Panthers on Saturday before facing Sheffield a day later.

Belfast kept up the pressure on the Devils with three Elite League victories last weekend.

