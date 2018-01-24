BBC Sport - Jonathan Ferland says discipline key for Belfast Giants
Ferland says discipline key for Giants
- From the section Ice hockey
Jonathan Ferland says discipline is key for the Belfast Giants as they prepare for a weekend on the road against Nottingham Panthers on Saturday night and Sheffield Steelers on Sunday evening in the Elite League.
The Giants trail leaders Cardiff Devils by one point going into the weekend's fixtures.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired