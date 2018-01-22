BBC Sport - Elite League highlights: Belfast Giants 7-2 Coventry Blaze
Belfast hammer Coventry in Elite League
- From the section Ice hockey
Highlights of the Belfast Giants' 7-2 win over Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.
The Giants had beaten Blaze 7-4 at the same venue on Friday night and went on to defeat Guildford Flames 3-2 on Sunday to lie one point behind Cardiff Devils at the top of the table.
