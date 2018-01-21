Ice hockey Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Fife Flyers

Paul Crowder ponders his next move
Canadian Paul Crowder joined Cardiff Devils for the 2017-18 season

Cardiff Devils bounced back from Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Panthers by beating Fife Flyers at home to stay top of the Elite League.

Devils' Patrick Asselin and Gleason Fournier scored in the opening period.

Chase Schaber replied for the visitors in the second period, but goals from Joey Martin and Paul Crowder inthe third ensured victory for the hosts.

Devils go to Braehead Clan on Wednesday in the league while Fife Flyers head to Dundee Stars on Saturday, 27 January.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired