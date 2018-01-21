Ice hockey Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Fife Flyers

Canadian Paul Crowder joined Cardiff Devils for the 2017-18 season

Cardiff Devils bounced back from Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Panthers by beating Fife Flyers at home to stay top of the Elite League.

Devils' Patrick Asselin and Gleason Fournier scored in the opening period.

Chase Schaber replied for the visitors in the second period, but goals from Joey Martin and Paul Crowder inthe third ensured victory for the hosts.

Devils go to Braehead Clan on Wednesday in the league while Fife Flyers head to Dundee Stars on Saturday, 27 January.