Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-3 Belfast Giants

Jonathan Ferland struck twice in the second period to give the Giants a 2-1 advantage
Jonathan Ferland struck twice in the second period to give the Giants a 2-1 advantage

Jonathan Ferland's double helped the Giants complete a six-point weekend as they edged out Guildford in England.

Two convincing home victories over Coverty Blaze were followed by a closer affair on Sunday.

Ben Davies put Guildford in front early in the second period but the Giants hit back with two Ferland strikes and a Brandon Benedict goal.

Mickael Lidhammer pulled one back late in the game but the Giants held on to stay a point behind leaders Cardiff.

The Devils stay top courtesy of a 4-1 home win over Fife Flyers on Sunday night.

Belfast enjoyed a 7-4 win over the Blaze on Friday night before cruising to a 7-2 victory 24 hours later.

The Giants are pushing for the Elite League title after clinching a 14th win from their last 18 matches.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired