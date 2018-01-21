Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-3 Belfast Giants
Jonathan Ferland's double helped the Giants complete a six-point weekend as they edged out Guildford in England.
Two convincing home victories over Coverty Blaze were followed by a closer affair on Sunday.
Ben Davies put Guildford in front early in the second period but the Giants hit back with two Ferland strikes and a Brandon Benedict goal.
Mickael Lidhammer pulled one back late in the game but the Giants held on to stay a point behind leaders Cardiff.
The Devils stay top courtesy of a 4-1 home win over Fife Flyers on Sunday night.
Belfast enjoyed a 7-4 win over the Blaze on Friday night before cruising to a 7-2 victory 24 hours later.
The Giants are pushing for the Elite League title after clinching a 14th win from their last 18 matches.