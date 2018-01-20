Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 6-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils stay top of the Elite League despite a 6-4 defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

The Devils paid for a slow start as strikes from Tim Billingsley, Robert Farmer, David Clarke and Raphael Bussieres put the hosts 4-0 up by the end of the first period.

Clarke struck in the third period and Jeff Brown fired into the empty net.

Goals from Layne Ulmer, Joey Martin, Sean Bentivoglio and Matthew Myers proved not enough for the Devils.

Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Milton Keynes Lightening on Sunday, 21 January while the Devils entertain Fife Flyers on the same day.