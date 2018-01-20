BBC Sport - Coach Adam Keefe critical of Giants despite win over Coventry

Coach critical of Giants despite win over Coventry

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe describes his team's performance display as unacceptable - despite beating Coventry Blaze 7-4.

The Giants came from 3-1 down to seal two vital Elite League points, scoring three without reply in the final period.

