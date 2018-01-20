BBC Sport - Coach Adam Keefe critical of Giants despite win over Coventry
Coach critical of Giants despite win over Coventry
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe describes his team's performance display as unacceptable - despite beating Coventry Blaze 7-4.
The Giants came from 3-1 down to seal two vital Elite League points, scoring three without reply in the final period.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired