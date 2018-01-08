BBC Sport - Belfast Giants expect tough Challenge Cup second-leg battle against Fife

Giants expect tough Challenge Cup battle against Fife

Belfast Giants forward David Rutherford and coach Adam Keefe say in-form Fife will present them with a tough test in Tuesday's Challenge Cup quarter-final second leg.

The teams are level 3-3 after the away leg in Fife and the winners will go on to face Nottingham Panthers in the semi-finals.

