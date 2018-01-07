Cardiff Devils 5-2 Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils celebrate
Cardiff Devils celebrate against Nottingham Panthers

Defending champions Cardiff Devils stayed top of ice hockey's Elite League as they saw off Nottingham Panthers in the Welsh capital.

Devils bounced back from defeat at Guildford Flames - their first setback after 13 wins - with Matt Pope scoring twice in the opening period.

Patrick Asselin, Joey Martin and Layne Ulmer added goals for Devils with Ollie Betteridge and Jeff Brown replying.

Devils go to Guildford in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday, 10 January.

Panthers are next in action at Belfast Giants on Friday, 12 January.

