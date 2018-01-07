BBC Sport - Highlights: Giants gain Steelers revenge

Giants step up to defeat Steelers

Belfast Giants are back up to second place in the Elite League standings after a 5-1 win over Sheffield Steelers.

After losing a bad-tempered game on Friday, the Giants took revenge with a double by David Rutherford as well as goals from Darcy Murphy, Jonathan Ferland and Colin Shields.

"Everybody stepped up in a big way tonight. There was not one guy who was a passenger," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

