BBC Sport - Highlights: Giants gain Steelers revenge
Giants step up to defeat Steelers
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants are back up to second place in the Elite League standings after a 5-1 win over Sheffield Steelers.
After losing a bad-tempered game on Friday, the Giants took revenge with a double by David Rutherford as well as goals from Darcy Murphy, Jonathan Ferland and Colin Shields.
"Everybody stepped up in a big way tonight. There was not one guy who was a passenger," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired