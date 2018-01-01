Ice hockey: Milton Keynes Lightning 0-5 Cardiff Devils
- From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils stayed top of ice hockey's Elite League with their 13th successive win as they did a 48-hour double over Milton Keynes Lightning.
Sean Bentivoglio scored Devils' first and last goals.
In between Mark Richardson, Andrew Hotham and Luke Piggott hit the target after Devils' 6-3 win on 30 December.
Devils go to Guildford Flames for their next game on Saturday, 6 January while Lightning are at Nottingham Panthers three days earlier.