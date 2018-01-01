Dundee Stars aim to rebuild after 6-0 loss to Braehead Clan, festive wins for Fife Flyers

Omar Pacha's Dundee Stars have been winning at home but are losing consistently on the road

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha admits he's playing a waiting game as he hopes to rebuild his team going into the second half of the season.

The men from Tayside are second bottom of the Elite Ice Hockey League and have suffered as injuries and player departures have taken their toll.

And in the week forward Justin Fox walked out - their fifth departure since the campaign began in September - Pacha is hoping something turns up soon.

"It's no secret we're trying to get guys in, but unfortunately, we have to play a waiting game," he said. "There are contracts out there and we just have to wait and hear.

"Guys leaving at this time is frustrating, but it's one of those things and we're banking on good players to come into the line-up to help us out.

"Going to Braehead, we knew we were short on bodies and when you go behind, it gets tougher to try and get back. It's frustrating for sure.

"We seem to keep getting hit with individual mistakes and it cost us again at Braehead. They exploited our weaknesses and our game on Tuesday is the biggest of the season."

The Stars' only game of the weekend saw them end 2017 with a 6-0 drubbing at Braehead Clan to heap further misery on them.

Tyler Scofield's hat-trick, along with strikes from Michal Gutwald, Brendan Brooks and Mike Embach secured a comfortable two points for the Glasgow side.

It was Dundee's 11th straight away loss, but with Braehead heading to Tayside on Tuesday to kick off 2018, the Stars go in with three consecutive home wins behind them.

Belfast get the better of Braehead

Canadians John Kurtz and Adam Brace chase the puck in Belfast

For Clan, it was the perfect response to their 4-2 loss at Belfast Giants on Saturday after goals from Jacob Doty and Tyler Shattock came either side of one by Giants' Blair Riley.

Spiro Goulakos, Steve Saviano and Matt Towe all struck in the third period to complete the job for the home side, who made it a four-point weekend.

The first of those two points came on Friday when they hosted Edinburgh Capitals in their first home game in 40 days.

Despite running them close after two periods, Edinburgh ended up beaten as Belfast took the points in a 7-2 victory.

Brendan Connolly and Sebastien Sylvestre put Giants two up before being pegged back by Alnars Podzins and Sergei Banashkov to level.

Belfast upped another gear in the third and goals from Darcy Murphy, Jim Vandermeer, another from Sylvestre and one each from Colin Shields and Goulakos secured the points.

Festive double for Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers enjoyed two 5-3 wins

For Edinburgh, the performances may have improved to a point, but the results continue to go against them as they ended 2017 with a 5-3 loss to Fife Flyers.

Peter LeBlanc and Liam Heelis put Flyers in front, but the game turned in favour of the Caps as Pavel Vorobyev, Nikita Kolesnikovs and Igor Valeyev helped put them in front.

Fife swung it back their way to take the points as Shayne Stockton hit the equaliser, before third-period markers from Heelis and Evan Bloodoff secured the win.

The Flyers made it two wins from two, adding to Saturday's 5-3 win over Guildford Flames to make it nine wins from 10 in the league.

Danick Gauthier, Chase Schaber and Charlie Mosey put Fife three up by the end of the first as they made their mark on the game.

Liam Stewart pulled one back for Guildford, but further markers from Carlo Finucci and Ian Young had them 5-1 up and seemingly cruising.

Although a third-period double from Ian Watters closed the gap to two, Flyers held on and took the points in the end as they prepared to see in the new year after a fine weekend.

Weekend results

Friday

Belfast Giants 7-2 Edinburgh Capitals

Saturday

Belfast Giants 4-2 Braehead Clan

Fife Flyers 5-3 Guildford Flames

Sunday

Braehead Clan 6-0 Dundee Stars

Edinburgh Capitals 3-5 Fife Flyers