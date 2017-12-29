Elite League: Belfast Giants 7-2 Edinburgh Capitals

Brendan Connolly (right) scores for the Giants against the Capitals in Friday night's league game

Belfast Giants hammered Edinburgh Capitals in the Elite League as they made a winning return at the SSE Arena after 10 straight matches on the road.

Brendan Connolly and Sebastien Sylvestre struck for the Giants before the visitors hit back with goals from Ainars Podzins and Sergie Banahkov.

The Giants surged clear with a five-goal blitz in the third period.

Darcy Murpy, Jim Vandermeer, Sylvestre, Colin Shields and Spiro Goulakos were on target for the hosts.

The convincing victory was the perfect response after the Boxing Day defeat by Braehead Clan.

Belfast will be aiming for revenge against Braehead on Saturday night when they take on the Scots in another league game at the SSE Arena.