Elite League: Edinburgh Capitals 3-6 Belfast Giants

David Rutherford's double helped the Giants to a comfortable league win in Scotland

David Rutherford scored twice as Belfast Giants eased to an Elite League victory over Edinburgh on Saturday night.

The Scottish hosts led after the first period thanks to Mike Cazzola's strike but the Giants hit back with four unanswered goals in the second period.

Blair Riley, Colin Shields, Matt Towe and Rutherford were on target.

Pavel Vorobyev pulled one back before Rutherford netted again and Sebastien Sylvestre added the sixth after Cazzola's goal for Edinburgh.

The Giants are back in action on Boxing Day with a league game at Braehead Clan.