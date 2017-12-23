Ice Hockey Elite League: Cardiff Devils 8-1 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils are Wales' only team in Elite League ice hockey

Cardiff Devils completed a pre-Christmas double against Scottish rivals to stay top of the Elite League as they trounced Dundee Stars.

They won 3-2 at Braehead Clan on Friday and added Stars' scalp a day later.

Jake Morissette, Sean Bentivoglio and Andrew Hotham scored in the opening period with Adam Harding scoring for the visitors.

Patrick Asselin, Morrissette and Layne Ulmer struck before Matt Pope and Luke Piggott ended the scoring.

Devils will aim to keep top spot when they go to Coventry Blaze on Boxing Day while Stars, who are second from bottom in 11th, will travel to Manchester Storm.