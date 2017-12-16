Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants draw 3-3 with Fife Flyers in first leg

Colin Shields scored for the Giants in the first period

The Belfast Giants drew 3-3 away to Fife Flyers in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night.

The Giants led 3-1 after the first period thanks to David Rutherford, Colin Shields and Daryl Murphy goals.

Evan Bloodoff was Fife's scorer, then James Isaacs and Danick Gauthier found the net in the second period.

The second leg will be played at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Tuesday 9 January.

The Giants are in action again on Sunday when they travel to face Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League (16:00 GMT).