Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Belfast Giants

Blair Riley celebrates with Giants scorer Darcy Murphy as he makes it 3-1 against the Steelers

Belfast Giants moved top of the Elite League after a 3-2 win at Sheffield Steelers completed a weekend double.

Colin Shields put the Giants in front midway through the first period and Colton Fretter levelled before Brendan Connolly restored Belfast's lead.

Darcy Murphy made it 3-1 with eight minutes left and they held on to clinch both points after Rob Dowd netted three minutes later.

The Giants secured a 6-4 away victory over Manchester Storm on Saturday.

Sunday's win at the Sheffield Arena win was even more notable with the Giants missing Stephen Murphy, Dustin Johner, John Kurtz and Mark Garside through injury as well as the suspended Spiro Goulakos.

Shields gave the visitors a well deserved lead at 10:40 when his slapshot ripped past Ervins Mustukovs into the Steelers net.

Giants defenceman Jim Vandermeer is first to the puck during the league win over Sheffield

Five minutes later and it was even as Fretter scored on a 2-on-1 with the Steelers breaking quickly following a Giants attack.

Connolly grabbed the only goal of the middle period when Jim Vandermeer found the forward wide open in front of the Steelers goal and he converted at 34:00.

Murphy extended the Giants lead when Blair Riley put him through on goal and he calmly finished into the Sheffield net.

Dowd pulled a goal back late on for the hosts to set up a nervy finish but the Giants saw out the game to claim a second away win of the weekend.