Elite League: Manchester Storm 4-6 Belfast Giants

Sebastien Sylvestre scored to move the Giants into a 3-1 lead at the Manchester Ice Arena

Belfast Giants scored two late goals to clinch an Elite League victory over Manchester Storm in England.

Mike Hammond put the hosts in front but Belfast hit back with goals from Jim Vandermeer, David Rutherford and Sebastien Sylvestre.

Mate Fleming and Mike Hammond netted to level the game and Blair Riley restored Belfast's lead before Matt Beca equalised early in the third period.

Blair Riley and Steve Saviano struck in the final two minutes to win it.

Riley made it 5-4 on 58:44 and Saviano sealed the two points by scoring with just 12 seconds left.

The Giants will hope to make it a weekend double on the road when they take on Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.