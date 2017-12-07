Elite League: Belfast Giants sign Ashley Tait for weekend games

Ashley Tait has won four Elite League titles and four Play-off Championships in a successful career

Belfast Giants have brought in forward Ashley Tait as cover for this weekend's away matches against Manchester Storm and Sheffield Steelers.

The Giants are missing six players through injury or suspension and have been shortbenched in recent games.

Tait started the season with Milton Keynes Lightning.

"I have played against Ashley many times and I like his game - there was no hesitation in making an approach," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

He added: "A shortbench presents it's own challenges as well as opportunities for other players and I am looking forward to getting Ashley into the line-up on Saturday in Manchester."

Tait will make his 800th appearance in Elite League competitions if he plays against the Storm.

He has won 100 caps for Team GB and multiple championships in the UK and Europe, including four Elite League titles and four Play-off successes.