Elite League: Belfast Giants' four-match winning run ended by Guildford Flames

Brendan Connolly netted for Belfast but the game was already out of reach after Guildford's fast start

Belfast Giants' four-match Elite League winning run came to an end as they were beaten 5-3 by Guildford on Sunday.

The Giants were left ruing their poor start as they fell 5-0 behind before replying with three final-period goals.

Brett Ferguson put the Flames ahead after only 59 seconds and Calle Ackered doubled their lead on eight minutes.

Rhett Rachinski, Ferguson and Geoff Walker hit second-period goals before Darcy Murphy, Brendan Connolly and David Rutherford replied for Belfast.

The game ended in controversy as Blair Riley and Connolly both dropped the gloves at 59:56 with Brennan Yadlowski and Jesse Craige after the referee had given Yadlowski a 2+10 misconduct for checking from behind.

Murphy and Steve Saviano both scored twice in Belfast's 6-3 away win over Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night.

That kept the Giants at the top of the table, level on points with Nottingham, but the Panthers moved two points clear by beating Braehead Clan 3-0 on Sunday.

Belfast will be back in action away to Manchester Storm on Saturday night before Sunday's game in Sheffield against the Steelers.