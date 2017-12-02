Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Milton Keynes Lightning 6-3

Steve Saviano scored twice in the Giants' 6-3 win over MK Lightning

Darcy Murphy and Steve Saviano both scored twice as the Belfast Giants beat Milton Keynes Lightning 6-3 in the Elite League on Saturday night.

Colin Shields and Brendan Connolly were also on target for the victors, with Matt Nickerson, Denny Kearney and Jonathan Boxill netting for Lightning.

The Giants remain top of the standings, level on points with Nottingham Panthers, who beat Sheffield 4-1.

Belfast continue their travels away to Guildford Flames on Sunday (18:00 GMT).

Former Giant Nickerson put Lightning in front after 83 seconds of the first period, only for Murphy to level on a 5-on-3 powerplay, assisted by David Rutherford.

Shields gave the visitors the go-ahead goal with only 82 seconds gone in the middle period, assisted by Spiro Goulakos, as the Giants edged into the lead for the first time on the night.

Soon after the Giants had extended their lead to 3-1, as Murphy finished well from right in front of the Lightning net, assisted by Ryan Martinelli and Spiro Goulakos at 26:40.

However the home side did not lie down and hit back immediately as Danny Kearney reduced the Giants advantage to one as he finished off a rebound at 33:00, assisted by Mele and Doucet.

Connolly gave the Giants a two-goal cushion at 46:39 when he finished off a sweeping move after a cool pass from Sebastien Sylvestre.

Saviano made it 5-2 at 51:13, assisted by Jeff Mason, as the Giants took control.

Another former Giants netted for the Lightning as Jonathan Boxill made it 3-5 at 55:04, assisted by Carl Hudson and Paul Phillips.

However, with the MK netminder pulled, Saviano took advantage, winning the puck in his own zone and skating the length of the ice to score into the empty net and seal the win for Belfast with his second goal of the game.