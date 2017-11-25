Elite League: Coventry Blaze 4-5 Belfast Giants

Jonathan Ferland was on target for Belfast in their league victory over Coventry

Sebastien Sylvestre hit an overtime winner as the Giants defeated Coventry in the Elite League game in England.

Brendan Connolly put Belfast in front but Blaze hit back with Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Gaelan Patterson goals.

Jonathan Ferland levelled before Brett Robinson restored Coventry's advantage, but John Kurtz struck twice in three minutes to make it 4-3 to the Giants.

Robinson equalised nine minutes into the final period but Sylvestre had the final say to clinch the points.

The Giants are back in league action on Sunday with an away game against Cardiff Devils.