Clarkson Golden Knights defeat RPI in Friendship Four

Clarkson Golden Knights beat New York rivals RPI 2-0 in the first game of the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast thanks to two Josh Dickinson goals.

Clarkson, from New York State, are the highest ranked side in the tournament, at fifth in the US College standings.

They progress to Saturday night's final when they will take on the winners of Providence College and The University of Maine, who play on Friday evening.

The overall winners will collect the Belpot Trophy.

