BBC Sport - The Belfast Giants have announced the re-signing of former player David Rutherford
Giants excited to have Rutherford back in Belfast
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe is looking forward to the return to the ice of his former team-mate David Rutherford to add some depth to their squad.
"We had a real tough time [with injuries], so you even had to see me come out from behind the bench and get some action," Keefe said.
"We've constantly been in touch with guys like Rutherford and tried to entice them to come back and David took the bait and he wants to be back and he wants to play."
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired