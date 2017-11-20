BBC Sport - The Belfast Giants have announced the re-signing of former player David Rutherford

Giants excited to have Rutherford back in Belfast

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe is looking forward to the return to the ice of his former team-mate David Rutherford to add some depth to their squad.

"We had a real tough time [with injuries], so you even had to see me come out from behind the bench and get some action," Keefe said.

"We've constantly been in touch with guys like Rutherford and tried to entice them to come back and David took the bait and he wants to be back and he wants to play."

