Ice hockey: Todd Dutiaume calls for Fife Flyers consistency

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume celebrates with his team after their epic comeback win over Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume says his team must be consistent if they want to be successful this season.

They won 8-6 at Cardiff Devils on Saturday in an amazing comeback after being 5-1 down, but were well beaten 6-1 by Gulldford Flames on Sunday.

While the Flyers boss acknowledged how good a victory it was in Wales, he was left disappointed by the follow up.

"It was a great performance in Cardiff, but to be successful, you have to be consistent in this league," he said.

Dutiaume added: "For whatever reason, we just weren't at the races in Guildford.

"To win in Cardiff after being 5-1 down, any gamblers would have thought we were done. Our powerplay was spot on and we took advantage of all our opportunities.

"Saturday was a great win, but we found ourselves 5-1 down after getting into some early penalty trouble and the same thing happened on Sunday.

"Clearly we're disappointed and it shows these results can go any which way. We'll get ourselves back to Kirkcaldy and get back to business."

Shayne Stockton celebrates his goal for Fife at Guildford Flames, but the game turned as Flames took the points

The Flyers hit the road for a double away trip and on Saturday, stunned Cardiff Devils with arguably the finest comeback in Elite League history.

After a disastrous start that saw them down 3-0 after eight minutes, Carlo Finucci found the mark to give the travelling fans something to cheer about.

When Joey Martin and Bryce Reddick made it 5-1 for the home side, it looked like being one of those nights for Fife. Then Danick Gauthier found his rhythm.

His first and Flyers' second of the night triggered the comeback, with Chase Schaber and Finucci bringing the Kirkcaldy side to within one.

Justin Faryna got another off for the Devils, but the Flyers kept coming with Evan Bloodoff then Gauthier adding another three with a virtuoso display to seal an amazing victory.

That feel-good factor then took them to Guildford Flames on Sunday, but it was quite a different outcome as they went down 6-1.

Shayne Stockton got the Flyers off to the best possible start with the opening goal as they looked to get all four points from the weekend.

But Flames hit back as Ian Watters, Jeremy Lundin, Tomas Nechala and Ben Campbell were bookended by Kruise Reddick's double.

Edinburgh Capitals took to the ice in a week that saw rumours circulating online that they were to fold.

Fans will have to wait until this week as the club prepare to announce the re-structuring they stated in their release as rumours gathered pace.

On the ice, while Saturday's heavy loss at Manchester Storm was one to forget, they snapped the 13-game losing run to beat Coventry Blaze 5-2 at home.

Saturday's trip to Altrincham wasn't one to enjoy as two each from Gerard Hanson, Scott Pitt and Dane Byers, plus one from Matt Beca made it a 7-1 romp for the league leaders.

Sergei Banashkov picked up Edinburgh's only goal as their wretched run of results continued, at least for one more night.

Braehead Clan netminder Gary Russell picked up his first ever EIHL shutout in Clan's 1-0 win at MK Lightning

Back home on Sunday, the Caps gave their home fans some much needed cheer as they took their first league points in six weeks, beating the Blaze 5-2.

Two from Marek Tvrdon, either side of a powerplay finish from Pavel Vorobyev put Caps 3-0 up before Banashkov added a fourth early in the third period.

Coventry mounted a short-lived comeback as Adam Courchaine and Marc-Olivier Vallerand got on the scoresheet, but Vorobyev killed them off with a late empty net finish.

Braehead Clan picked a four-point weekend with two hard-fought slender wins at home to Dundee Stars on Saturday then away at Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday.

Clan took a 3-2 win over the Stars at home despite Malcolm Gould giving Stars the lead in the first period. Tyler Shattock levelled, but Riley Stadel restored it before the break.

However, Braehead turned it around in the second period as Mike Embach and Tyler Scofield made sure of the points.

On Sunday, Clan kept their streak going with a third straight victory, edging past Milton Keynes with a 1-0 win.

With regular starting goalie Ryan Nie not travelling due to the impending arrival of his baby, Gary Russell stepped up and delivered his first Elite League shutout.

Scofield made the difference up the other end to make it three in a row, with the player scoring his third straight game winner as well.

Weekend results (all game league unless stated)

Saturday

Braehead Clan 3 Dundee Stars 2

Cardiff Devils 6 Fife Flyers 8

Manchester Storm 7 Edinburgh Capitals 1

Sunday

Edinburgh Capitals 5 Coventry Blaze 2

Guildford Flames 6 Fife Flyers 1

Milton Keynes Lightning 0 Braehead Clan 1