Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 7-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Andrew Hotham put Devils ahead at Nottingham

Cardiff Devils suffered their second Elite League defeat of the weekend as Nottingham Panthers proved too strong.

Devils, who lost 8-6 to Fife Flyers on Saturday, led early on through Gleason Fournier. Mark Derlago levelled and Yann Sauve put the hosts ahead.

Matt Pope equalised for Devils and Andrew Holtham put them back in front.

But Mathieu Gagnon, Brett Perlini, Robert Lachowicz, Erik Lindhagen and Robert Farmer - after Layne Ulmer's reply - ensured Panthers' win.

Devils are at Fife Flyers in their next game on Saturday, 25 November (19:15 GMT).