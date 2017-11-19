Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-8 Fife Flyers

From the section

Danick Gauthier scored four goals to spark a comeback as Fife Flyers came from 5-1 down to beat Cardiff Devils.

Andrew Hotham [two] and Josh Batch's strike put the hosts 3-0 up, before Joey Martin and Bryce Reddick made it 5-1 after Carlo Finucci's goal.

Gauthier's first sparked Fife, with Finucci and Chase Shaber scoring to make it 5-4.

Justin Faryna restored the two goal lead, but Evan Bloodoff's goal and Gauthier's treble won it for Fife.