Matt Bissonnette forced to leave Belfast Giants for personal reasons

Matt Bissonnette has been forced to leave the Belfast Giants for personal reasons after spending less than two months with the club.

Bissonnette joined the Giants from Manchester Storm in early October during an injury crisis for Adam Keefe's side.

"I want to thank Matt for his contribution to the team over the last few months," said Keefe.

The Giants coach added that he intends to sign a replacement for Bissonnette.

In nine games for the Giants, Bissonnette helped the club clinch seven victories and notched one goal.

Belfast have a home game against Manchester Storm on Sunday (16:00 GMT).