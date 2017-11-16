BBC Sport - Belfast Giants miss chance to go top of Elite League as they lose against Panthers
Belfast Giants suffer a third straight defeat and waste a chance to go top of the Elite League as they lose 5-4 in overtime against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena.
