Corey Neilson: Nottingham Panthers coach sees character in his side

Nottingham Panthers are now two points clear at the top of the Elite League

Nottingham Panthers coach Corey Neilson says his side's character shone through as they overcame a "tough start" to beat Belfast 5-4 in overtime.

Nottingham returned to the top of the Elite League as Dan Spang scored the game-winning goal in Northern Ireland.

Panthers earlier trailed 2-1 but threw away a 4-2 lead in the third period.

"We weren't at our best but we showed character to win. We struggled in the first period but got better and a great move won it in overtime," said Neilson.

"Belfast are a great hockey team. Give them time on the puck and they can do some damage. We defended well and I thought Michael (Garnett) was very good.

"At the end there was some magic as (Alex) Mokshantsev, (Zack) Phillips and (Dan) Spang combined for the goal, so we're happy."