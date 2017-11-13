BBC Sport - Elite League: Belfast Giants fall to defeats by Cardiff Devils and Dundee Stars

Giants fall to defeats by Devils and Stars

The Belfast Giants fall to defeats by the Cardiff Devils and the Belfast Giants in the Elite League.

The Giants lost 3-0 at home to the Cardiff Devils on Saturday and were defeated 2-0 away to Dundee on Sunday.

Belfast have the opportunity to rebound quickly with the Nottingham Panthers visiting the SSE Arena on Wednesday night.

