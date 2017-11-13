BBC Sport - Elite League: Belfast Giants fall to defeats by Cardiff Devils and Dundee Stars
Giants fall to defeats by Devils and Stars
- From the section Ice hockey
The Belfast Giants fall to defeats by the Cardiff Devils and the Belfast Giants in the Elite League.
The Giants lost 3-0 at home to the Cardiff Devils on Saturday and were defeated 2-0 away to Dundee on Sunday.
Belfast have the opportunity to rebound quickly with the Nottingham Panthers visiting the SSE Arena on Wednesday night.
